One man dead, another man in custody after vehicle accident in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — One man is dead, while another man is in custody following a vehicle accident on Monday.

According to a public information report provided by the Valdosta Police Department, on Monday at 10:38 p.m. on the 800 block of Myrtle Street, a Valdosta Police officer observed a vehicle on the 900 block of North Lee Street with defective equipment.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The report notes that the driver was Terriance Neloms, a 27-year-old male Valdosta resident.

The report claims, Neloms turned east on East Force Street and refused to stop the vehicle.

The officer discontinued the traffic stop, but Neloms continued to drive and turned south on Myrtle Street.

The report notes, as the vehicle Neloms was driving across East Gordon Street, he lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle flipped several times and rolled to a stop in the front yard of a residence in the 800 block of Myrtle Street.

A passenger in the vehicle, Eric Crews, was not wearing his seatbelt and he was ejected from the vehicle.

Officers responded to the accident scene and immediately began to render aid to Crews, until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and transported Crews to South Georgia Medical Center.

Crews, a 37-year-old male resident of Valdosta, was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Police located Neloms’ 7-year-old daughter in the car. The child was not injured. Another passenger was also in the vehicle and was unharmed.

Neloms was taken into custody and transported to Lowndes County jail for fleeing and attempting to elude, which is a felony and reckless conduct, which is a misdemeanor.

Valdosta Police Department says it continues to investigate the incident and could add additional charges.

If anyone has any further information, please contact the Valdosta Police Department at 229-242-2606, or the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091.