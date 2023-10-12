One man dead; FDLE investigating deputy-involved shooting in Madison County

One man is dead following an incident in Madison County Wednesday night.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is calling the incident a deputy-involved shooting.

The sheriff's office details what happened in the news release below.

NEWS RELEASE:

Madison County Sheriff David Harper reports that on Wednesday night the 11th day of October 2023 at 9:38 p.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a telephone call on an admin line from a third-party caller advising that she had received a text from her sister that included a pre-established code word to indicate that her boyfriend was being violent against her.

The Communications Center immediately dispatched a deputy to the address on SE Benchmark Drive in Lee Florida. The Sheriff’s Office routine protocol requires immediate backup from the closest Deputy for calls involving domestic violence and a second Deputy self-dispatched himself to the same address.

Both Deputies arrived simultaneously at the residence on Benchmark at 9:48 p.m. Upon arrival, the Deputies were met at the front door by an adult male armed with a handgun who immediately began shooting at the deputies. Both Deputies returned fire, striking the suspect, causing him to retreat inside the residence and barricade himself. Both Deputies notified dispatch that shots were being fired and requested additional assistance. An adult female within the residence immediately exited uninjured and ran to the safety of the Deputies.

Additional Deputies, the Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T unit and Sheriff Harper all responded to the scene. Negotiations were initiated to attempt to have the suspect surrender, however the suspect refused.

The S.W.A.T unit deployed CS gas inside the residence in an attempt to gain compliance from the suspect, but the suspect refused to exit. The suspect repeatedly shouted for the Deputies to come inside and shoot him. During continued attempts to negotiate a peaceful surrender, a final gun shot was heard from inside the residence and with close monitoring there were no additional movements or sounds detected.

After a period of elapsed time, S.W.A.T. made entry into the residence and discovered the suspect deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

Preliminary investigation reflects the Deputies responded appropriately and within the performance of their lawful duties. However, in accordance with Sheriff’s Office Policy and Procedures, Sheriff Harper has requested that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conduct the investigation of the Deputy involved shooting.

There were no injuries sustained to any Sheriff’s Office personnel. The investigation remains active and additional information will be released as it becomes available. The identity of the deceased suspect is being withheld pending the formal notification of next of kin.