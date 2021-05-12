One man dead after Quincy apartment complex shooting Tuesday night

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — One man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Quincy Tuesday night.

The Quincy Police Department said they responded to a shooting at Gadsden Arms Apartments around 11:30 p.m., located at 427 S Stewart St., once they arrived they found a 25-year-old man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital at CMRC-Gadsden Campus where he was pronounced dead, according to QPD. The name of the victim is not being released in accordance with Marsey’s Law.

“There is limited information about the case. We are working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Sheriff’s Office to gather evidence," said QPD Captain Robert Mixon. "We are seeking the help of the community for any information about the incident.”

Anyone who has information and wishes to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS. You could receive a reward in this case up to $5,000.00 if your information leads to an arrest