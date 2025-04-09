One killed, one hurt in early morning fire Wednesday in Thomas County

THOMAS COUNTY, GA — One person is deadly following an early morning fire on Wednesday, April 9th. Thomas County Emergency Management Service says the fire broke out in Pavo at a house off Highway 188 just after 3:00 a.m.

Thomas County EMS says it took three hours to contain the fire, with it completely destroying the house.

Thomas County EMS says the deceased individual, believed to be in their 70s, was found inside the home. A family member, who attempted to rescue the victim, suffered severe burns and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Officials say the destruction made it difficult to determine whether smoke detectors were present.

Local fire marshals, the state fire marshals, and the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office are working together to determine the cause of the fire.

At this time, the identities of the victims are not being released.

