One killed in Wednesday morning crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An adult male has died from injuries sustained in a crash that occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the crash happened near the intersection of Wahnish Way and Robert Trudie Perkins Way.

All lanes of traffic on Robert Trudie Perkins Way from Wahnish Way to Martin Luther King Boulevard were closed and are in the process of reopening. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Traffic Homicide Investigators have assumed the investigation.

TPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash but did not speak with an officer on the scene, or anyone with information about the accident to call 850-891-4200 and ask to speak with the Traffic Homicide Unit. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is a developing story.