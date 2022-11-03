Watch Now
One killed in Thursday morning crash

Posted at 10:56 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 10:56:58-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A 49-year-old man from Killeen, Texas was killed Thursday morning on Interstate 10.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving a semi with a trailer and traveling eastbound on I-10 and the incident occurred at 4:24 a.m.

Around the 212 milepost, the semi traveled from the eastbound lanes across the median and across westbound lanes for unknown reasons.

The semi collided with a tree, causing the trailer to overturn. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Tallahassee Fire Department, and Leon County EMS.

