One killed in I-10 crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead following a crash on I-10 early Tuesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2010 white Chrysler van was traveling westbound on I-10 in the area of mile marker 138 and a 2019 semi tractor with trailer was traveling eastbound.

The report states that for unknown reasons, the van crossed over the median from westbound to eastbound, striking the semi.

The van was pushed back into the media where it came to a final rest facing southeast while the semi traveled into a ditch. The trailer jackknifed and overturned on top of the semi cab according to reports.

The 69-year-old driver of the semi did not survive and the 18-year-old driver of the van sustained serious injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.