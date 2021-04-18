TPD: One in serious condition after GVO nightclub shooting Saturday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One person is in serious condition after a shooting at the Good Vibes Only (GVO) nightclub Saturday night.

The Tallahassee Police Department responded to the nightclub in the 800 block of Railroad Avenue following reports of gunshots being heard around 6 p.m.

So far TPD has confirmed to ABC 27 that a man has been transported to a local hospital and is in serious condition at this time.

TPD could not say if the suspect had been caught or not yet, nor could they share if the shooting happened inside or outside the club.

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.