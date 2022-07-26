One group supports local South Georgia Entertainers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A newly formed group, South Georgia Entertainers, is set to host its first meeting on August 9, connecting local musicians with one another.

Beginning on August 9 from 6 to 8 p.m., the Turner Center for the Arts will host musicians on the second Tuesday of each month. Musicians of all genres are welcomed.

The monthly gathering will be led by local musicians Aaron Strickland and Lloyd Carter, encouraging both regional and local musicians to discuss professional and personal concerns within the entertainment industry.

“We have a unique industry, and sometimes it can be a lonely place trying to make it on your own,” said Lloyd Carter of the Lloyd Carter Band.

According to Carter, the newly formed group will also allow discussion of available opportunities, ways to support one another and how their best services can be provided to the public.

Executive Director Sementha Mathews expressed the Turner Center is proud to host the new group.

The meetings will be held at the Turner Center for the Arts galleries, located at 527 N. Patterson St. Only entertainers are allowed to attend the meetings.

Musicians and employers interested in hiring musicians will began having access to information from the Center's website.

For more information, contact Aaron Strickland at haaronstrickland@outlook.com or Lloyd Carter at lloydcarter@rocketmail.com.