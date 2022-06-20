One dead, two wounded in Lanier County shooting

LAKELAND, Ga. (WTXL) — The Lanier County Sheriff’s Office requested a death and aggravated assault investigation to be conducted by the GBI Douglas Regional Office on June 19, after one was confirmed dead and two hurt in a shooting in Lanier County.

A call was made to 911 on June 18 at 10:46 p.m, stating people had been shot on Hwy 221 North near the 12-mile marker in Lanier County.

Three men had been shot by gunfire coming from another vehicle while traveling on HWY 221.

Deputies found Savion McRae, 18, of Douglas, dead on the scene by gunshot wounds. Tremayne Newton, 17, of Willacoochee, was taken to South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta after also being found suffering from gunshot wounds. Takevion Strozier, 20, of Douglas, Georgia, was admitted to the Coffee Regional Medical Center for a gunshot wound.

Strozier has been released and Newton is currently in stable condition.

An autopsy on McRae is set to be completed by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler.

The investigation is currently still ongoing.

Anyone with information may contact the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 482-3545 or the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.