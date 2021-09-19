One dead, two injured after head-on collision on I-10 late Saturday night

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — One person is dead and two others are injured after a head-on collision on Interstate 10 in Leon County late Saturday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 11:50 pm., an SUV was driving the wrong way on Interstate 10 westbound when it collided head-on with a sedan going the right way.

Westbound lanes of I-10 westbound had to be blocked due to the accident, with both drivers being transported to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare for treatment.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries, while the driver of the sedan sustained serious injures. The passenger of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.