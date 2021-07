LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash on State Road 20 in Leon County Saturday night.

Florida Highway Patrol said around 9:45 p.m. the driver of the SUV crossed over the center line of the road and hit a tree after leaving the roadway.

The driver of the SUV was ejected and was pronounced dead on the scene, FHP said.

The passenger was taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare with serious, life-threatening injuries.