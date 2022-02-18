One dead, one injured in Hamilton County crash

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTXL) — One person is dead and another injured after a crash in Hamilton County Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a release that the incident happened around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of NW County Road 143 and State Road 6 and involved two sedans.

According to troopers, one of the cars was traveling south on NW County Road 143 and stopped for the stop sign at the intersection at SR 6. Then, the driver of the car failed to yield the right of way and intersection, the release said, and a car that was already on SR 6 hit the driver side of the car that pulled out.

The 82-year-old Jennings native who was hit on the driver's side was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger from the other car, a 28-year-old from Jennings sustained minor injuries.

FHP said that an investigation is currently ongoing at this time.