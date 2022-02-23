Watch
One dead in Jackson County crash amid dense fog

Posted at 10:50 AM, Feb 23, 2022
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — One person was killed Wednesday morning in a Jackson County crash amid dense fog in the area, Florida Highway Patrol officials wrote in a release.

Around 6:40 a.m., a 56-year-old Malone man driving an F-150 truck was trying to make a left turn from Garrett Road onto State Road 71 in dense fog to go north when he pulled out in front of a Dodge truck pulling a horse trailer.

The Dodge truck tried to stop using heavy braking and turning left to avoid the F-150 truck but hit the driver's side door and both trucks ended up in a ditch where the driver of the F-150 was pronounced dead on the scene.

