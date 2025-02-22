One dead, another hurt following two Tallahassee shootings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating two shootings. The most recent one happened on Mabry Street. Around 11:20 p.m., officers were dispatched after gunshots were heard in the area.

They discovered a man dead with a gunshot wound.

Hours earlier at 7:59 p.m. Friday, the Tallahassee Police Department was called to a shooting on Sunburst Loop. One person was injured and taken to the hospital.

TPD asks anyone who may have information to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

