One dead, another hurt following two Tallahassee shootings

One man was found dead on scene. In another shooting, the person was taken to the hospital.
Joel Bissell
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating two shootings. The most recent one happened on Mabry Street. Around 11:20 p.m., officers were dispatched after gunshots were heard in the area.

They discovered a man dead with a gunshot wound.

Hours earlier at 7:59 p.m. Friday, the Tallahassee Police Department was called to a shooting on Sunburst Loop. One person was injured and taken to the hospital.

TPD asks anyone who may have information to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

