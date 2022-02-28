Watch
One dead after motorcycle crash in Gadsden County

Posted at 11:09 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 11:09:22-05

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — A 53-year-old male died in a motorcycle accident Saturday evening in Gadsden County.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol Office, a 54-year-old female in a SUV was traveling southbound and stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Old Church Road.

The male, driving a motorcycle, was traveling westbound when the driver of the SUV attempted a left turn and merged into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle struck the left side of the SUV and the 53-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was later pronounced deceased at Gadsden County Memorial Hospital, records stated.

The driver of the SUV sustained no injuries.

