One dead after hit-and-run in Valdosta, investigation ongoing

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — One person is dead after a hit-and-run incident on Wednesday night in Valdosta.

Valdosta Police Department said officers responded to the 500 block of River Street just before 11 p.m. Wednesday after a 911 call about a collision involving a pedestrian and a car.

When officers arrived, they found 63-year-old Alvin Kemp of Valdosta with visible injuries and unresponsive. Kemp was later pronounced dead on the scene, according to VPD.

The investigation is ongoing, with no further information is being released at this time.