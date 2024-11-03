One cyclist, one pedestrian hurt in weekend crashes

A pedestrian got hurt on Tennessee Street Friday night.

A cyclist was injured Saturday on State Road 20.

Both victims suffered serious injuries.

A 26-year old man got hit Friday on West Tennessee Street, near Poplar Drive.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, that man was walking eastbound in the inside lane. A car, also traveling east, tried to swerve to miss the man, but struck him with the passenger-side mirror. The driver did stop at the scene.

EMS transported the victim to a hospital with serious injuries.

Saturday, a cyclist got hit while crossing the lanes of State Road 20, east of Chaires Cross Road. Highway Patrol's report says the cyclist was a 72-year-old woman from Madison. She entered the path of an eastbound car. Despite swerving to try to miss the cyclist, the driver clipped the rear tire of the woman's bike.

The woman was thrown from their bike, and suffered serious injuries.

The driver involved also stopped at the scene.

