One case of Monkeypox reported in South Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A single case of Monkeypox has been reported in south Georgia, according to South Health District.

The one case is reportedly within county district Ben Hill, Brooks, Berrien, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Turner Counties.

Additional information on the case will not be released.

Monkeypox symptoms include headache, swollen lymph nodes, backache and muscle aches, exhaustion, chills, nasal congestion, sore throat, cough, or a rash located on or near the genitals as well as on hands, chest, feet, face or mouth.

Precautions include avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact with individuals that have a rash that appears as Monkeypox, avoiding contact with materials and objects an individual suffering from Monkeypox might have used, washing your hands with soap and water consistently, using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer and practicing safe sex.

If experiencing Monkeypox symptoms, quarantine and contact a local healthcare provider or health department for testing.