One BTK Event Honors Young Leaders

MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — A popular North Florida mentorship group is bringing families together this weekend, celebrating growth, resilience, and the young men leading the way.



Food, games, and inspirational stories from young men impacted by the program.

Boyz to Kings is hosting “one BTK event” Saturday at Lanier Field in Madison from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Watch The Video Below To Hear From Ceo Merv Mattair On How The Program Is Changing Lives.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This Saturday in Madison—a celebration of growth, mentorship, and youth leadership.

Boyz to Kings is hosting its annual "one BTK event" at Lanier Field—bringing together families, educators, and community leaders from across North Florida.

"We are friction reducers, so we’re just here to give them a chance to live, show them something different, let's see, man, that their worth is more than what they have ever imagined," said BTK CEO Merv Mattair.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. —with food, games, and stories from young men who say the program has changed their lives.

Families from Hamilton, Leon, Madison, and Taylor counties are expected to attend.

Organizers say BTK uses 12 guiding principles to help teens overcome adversity, stay in school, and lead with purpose.

