Omega Lamplighters to hold Father's Day Bike Ride Saturday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It’s a big weekend for Fathers across the Big Bend. One non-profit organization is going above and beyond fatherhood, guiding children and teens toward a better path.

The Omega Lamplighters will hold its annual Father’s Day Bike Ride Saturday.

The organization mentors kids and teenagers in the Tallahassee community.

Organizers want to make sure students receive the social skills and opportunities to succeed in life.

Rickards High School linebacker Terrance McPherson says the Omega Lamplighters have molded him into a better person.

“I was probably the most shy-eat kid that you would ever meet. I still am," said McPherson. "You wouldn’t know it because…I’m outgoing. Anytime anybody needs help I’m gonna help them. And they brought that out of me ”

The bike ride is this Saturday morning at eight at Lake Anita.

The event is free to attend.