Omega Lamplighters step team heads to Youth Step USA National Step Competition

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee's Omega Lamplighter Mighty Light Step Team is days away from competing against the nation's best steppers.

Their hope is to come back to Tallahassee with a major win after a tough year.

"No male step team in the state of Florida has been able to bring it home so we would be the first, said Terence McCray.

McCray is the head coach for the Omega Lamplighters Mighty Light step team, he says getting first place is their goal.

Wednesday, they hit the road to Newark, New Jersey to compete and hopefully take home the trophy for the Youth Step USA National Step Competition.

2021 is the second time the lamplighters have been invited.

However, they could not attend last year due to COVID-19.

"You're going to always go through something before you get the grand prize basically," said Terrence McPherson Jr.

He says canceling the show last year and losing their fellow Lamplighter Joshua Purcell who was fatally shot last July, were just some of the trials they faced to get here.

That just serves as motivation for the team.

"Knowing the community is supporting us as a team is amazing, it's a big motivation a push," said McPherson.

For weeks rehearsal has prepared them for this moment.

"The step call rolling thunder, I fell in love with it," McPherson said.

It's not just about the steps but what the group stands for; positivity and opportunity.

"Our young men have worked tirelessly for this and they can handle it and they were built for this moment," said McCray.

Win or lose, the lamplighters say they will always be proud of their program and their city.

If they do bring home the title they will also get a $23,000 prize.