Omega Lamplighters returned to Tallahassee as Guinness World Records holders

TALLAHASSSEE, FL — The Omega Lamplighters, Inc., “Mighty Light Team" returned to Tallahassee as Guinness World Records holders after holding the largest stepping dance in history this month.
The 15 member team is made up of high school students. The team's Executive Director & Founder says they were among the 268 steppers who performed a nonstop step routine for five minutes and fifty-two seconds.
He says the opportunity came after a nationwide search, saying the team was one of eight selected to participate in the Step Afrika! Step Classic. It's a three-day celebration of stepping in Washington, D.C. The competition was held the weekend of February 14-16.
The Omega Lamplighters say they're preparing to host their third annual step show, March Madness Showdown, Saturday, March 1 in Lee Hall on the campus of Florida A&M University.
Below are the Might Light Team Members:
Head Captain: Kayden Hall, Junior, Rickards High School
Co- Captain: Darius Jones II, Senior, Rickards High School
Co- Captain: Caleb Johnson, Junior, Lincoln High School
Elijah Edwards, Senior, Rickards High School
Kerwin Jones II, Junior, Lincoln High School
Joshua Edwards, Junior, Lincoln High School
Calvin Ivey, Junior, Lincoln High School
Kaiden McLaurin, Sophomore, Godby High School
Isaac Williams, Sophomore, Godby High School
Dezmond Burgess, Sophomore, Rickards High School
Jeremy Legg, Sophomore Lincoln High School
Malik Webb, Sophomore, Rickards High School
Ty White III, Freshman, Rickards High School
Daron James, Freshman, Godby High School
James West Jr., Freshman, Rickards High School
