Omega Lamplighters returned to Tallahassee as Guinness World Records holders

TALLAHASSSEE, FL — The Omega Lamplighters, Inc., “Mighty Light Team" returned to Tallahassee as Guinness World Records holders after holding the largest stepping dance in history this month.

The 15 member team is made up of high school students. The team's Executive Director & Founder says they were among the 268 steppers who performed a nonstop step routine for five minutes and fifty-two seconds.

Omega Lamplighters, Inc.



He says the opportunity came after a nationwide search, saying the team was one of eight selected to participate in the Step Afrika! Step Classic. It's a three-day celebration of stepping in Washington, D.C. The competition was held the weekend of February 14-16.

The Omega Lamplighters say they're preparing to host their third annual step show, March Madness Showdown, Saturday, March 1 in Lee Hall on the campus of Florida A&M University.

Below are the Might Light Team Members:

Head Captain: Kayden Hall, Junior, Rickards High School

Co- Captain: Darius Jones II, Senior, Rickards High School

Co- Captain: Caleb Johnson, Junior, Lincoln High School

Omega Lamplighters, Inc.



Elijah Edwards, Senior, Rickards High School

Kerwin Jones II, Junior, Lincoln High School

Joshua Edwards, Junior, Lincoln High School

Calvin Ivey, Junior, Lincoln High School

Kaiden McLaurin, Sophomore, Godby High School

Isaac Williams, Sophomore, Godby High School

Dezmond Burgess, Sophomore, Rickards High School

Jeremy Legg, Sophomore Lincoln High School

Malik Webb, Sophomore, Rickards High School

Ty White III, Freshman, Rickards High School

Daron James, Freshman, Godby High School

James West Jr., Freshman, Rickards High School

