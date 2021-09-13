Omega Lamplighters open up first location in Railroad Village

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Bouncing from location to location around Tallahassee for the past decade with no real meeting place, the Omega Lamplighters can now call Railroad Village home.

"I was just praying really," said Dereko Mccray, a student in the Lamplighters organization. "Mr. King told us that we was eventually going to have our own spot, but it wasn't there at the time so we had to manifest it."

Mccray said the step team and the lamplighters have offered him a safe place to go after school and is happy with their new brick and mortar building.

"Meeting up to different parking lots and stuff trying to get rides to where we gotta go, it's a blessing that we have our own spot," said Mccray.

Royle King has been working with kids through the Lamplighters since his early twenties. King says the new space will offer the young men consistency, a crucial part for the lamplighters mission.

"Biblically the Lord lights the path, so that's what we're trying to do for our kids, trying to be that light to guide them the right way," said King.

For 17 year old Jaylen Ezekiel, he says the Lamplighters have given him a life-- and job skills like team working and critical thinking-- something that has helped him land his first job this year.

"Recently I got my first job at Culver's and I built the resume for it here at this program based on what they taught me so I've already seen the fruits of my labor inside this program," said Ezekiel.

The Omega Lamplighters now able to continue their mission in supporting Tallahassee's Youth.

If you would like to donate to the Omega Lamplighters to help them keep up on costs, you can click here.