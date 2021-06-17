Omega Lamplighters ask for communities' help, donate furniture, supplies for new space

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — You can find almost anything at Railroad Square. A bite to eat, cold brew, and even a souvenir to hang on the wall.

What you don't know is that in the heart of Railroad Square is where you'll find one non-profit organization making a monumental leap.

"We needed a space."

Royle King is one of the founders of Omega Lamplighters. For the first time in its history, the organization has a place to call home.

"Our kids needed a place that they call their own. Where they could come, and they were as in the program, the people who turn the lights on and off and set the hours of when and when you can be here."

Members of the Omega Lamplighters have been guiding and mentoring teens through the years.

The organization teaches members how to better serve their community through volunteering. The goal is for these young men to gain confidence, social skills, and become better leaders.

More importantly, a safe place for teens to feel comfortable and grow. This is what brings Royle out here to Railroad Square.

"And here will be what we envision to be the game room...computer lab...where we'll do our tutoring."

An empty room that he's hoping to fill with furniture, computers, desks, and more. A place for children and teens to feel safe.

"And that's important for several reasons because a lot of the kids we serve come from homes where they don't receive all of the support.

With the help from you.

"We've adopted the mantra of we're a village and things they don't have at home they'll have in this village"

Providing hope and a better future for teens who deserve nothing but the best.

If you are interested in donating furniture or supplies to the Omega Lamplighters, you can reach out to the organization through their website.