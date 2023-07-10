Ology Midtown hosts latte art competition

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A local brewery turned latte art into a competition Sunday night.

Ology Midtown hosted the latte art throw down. More than a dozen baristas went head to head in a bracket style competition. In each round, baristas were competing for the winning spot.

Kyle Mallari, Director of Ology Coffee Company, says the competition is a way to unite Tallahassee's coffee community.

"I got into this because of the community that coffee has in itself because everyone drinks coffee so its just an easy way to unite and become friends over a drink we all love," said Mallari.

The winner of the competition got to pick out a bag of coffee to take home.

Ology has pour over thursdays every week. That's where a barista does hand brew pour-overs to educate people that Ology serves coffee.