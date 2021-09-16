Officers, K9s train for search and rescue missions in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Officers and K9s from seven different states made their journey to Gadsden County this week.

It all has to do search and rescue training that was held at the Florida Public Safety Institute.

Bloodhounds of all ages learned how to track down and assist officers in search and rescue missions.

A lot of these bloodhounds were donated to police departments through the Jimmy Ryce Center— an organization dedicated to finding missing children.

“Donations are given to the center and law enforcement and search and rescue teams can apply to receive a bloodhound from them and they will pay for the bloodhound," said Steve Feaster, one of the lead instructors at the event.

A total of 17 dogs donated from the Jimmy Ryce Center took part in the training this week.

Friday is the last day of the seminar.