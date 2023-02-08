Officer-involved shooting takes place at Busy Bee Gas Station in Live Oak

An officer-involved shooting has occurred this evening in Live Oak, according to Suwannee County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office reports Highway Patrol Troopers were involved in a shooting that took place at Busy Bee Gas Station just off U.S. 129 at I-10.

There is currently a large law enforcement presence at the scene, but the scene is secure, and there are no threats to the public, says the sheriff's office.

The scene is an active crime scene and citizens are advised to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.