Odell Haggins, Ron Dugans share heartfelt remembrance of Bobby Bowden

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The news of Bobby Bowden’s passing has hit close to home for Odell Haggins and Ron Dugans. The two have made the journey from Florida State football players to Florida State football coaches. None of which would be possible had it not been for Bowden.

“Coach is a great man, not was a great man. You know they’re talking about how many football games they won. Talking about how many national championships. But look at how many lives he won," says Haggins. "Look at how many lives he saved.”

“Him showing the love to my grandmother. Him showing the love to my grandfather, my mom, my aunt and my uncles. The man has done a lot for me," Dugans adds. He’s done a lot for my family. I love him and will miss him.”

