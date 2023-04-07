Occupy Tally protesters plan to regroup at Leon County Courthouse after arrests

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This coming Monday Occupy Tally protestors will meet once again for the fight against legislation's 6-week abortion ban.

Though this time they are switching locations.

Instead of returning to city hall the action will move to Leon County's courthouse. This comes after arrests were made Monday over what the city believes to be a failure to abide by curfew for the area.

"To make laws or to make rules specifically to gilt somebody's freedom of speech that's a constitutional issue," said Attorney Mutaqee Akbar.

Akbar is currently representing 2 out of 11 people arrested during Monday's protest. Akbar said the arrest was unwarranted due to fact the protest was not disrupting any city hall plaza activities.

Despite no disruptions, the city warned protesters several times they would be arrested if they did not leave the area.

Protesters are pushing to have their charges dropped.

"So I think the constitutional issue would be that it was specific to this group in order to chill their freedom of speech," said Akbar.

Earlier this week Mayor John Dailey said the city was in contact with the group leading up to the day of the protest.

When they caught wind they were planning to stay overnight the permit was revoked prior to the protest.

The city also added signs prohibiting things like camping and that park hours are from sunrise to sunset.

Occupy Tally member Kat Duesterhaus said all they are wanting is a safe space to express their concerns without repercussions.

"Unfortunately we weren't able to get the city of Tallahassee's support but that did not deter us from exercising our constitutional right to protest," said Duesterhaus.

Occupy Tally will pick back up where they left off Monday and they have one message they'd like to get across.

"We are trying to sound the alarm to the world that the state of Florida is no longer free," said Duesterhaus.

