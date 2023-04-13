Occupy Tally continue protests despite 6-week abortion ban passing Florida House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday you could hear honk after honk outside the state house. It wasn't frustrated drivers. It was people supporting Occupy Tally's protest of the 6-week abortion ban.

Multiple organizations have shown up to make their voices heard. Sarah Parker, the president of women's voices of southwest Florida, said she's hoping to change the narrative for the people of Florida.

"We are here to fight and to let people in Florida know that we are fighting, there is hope and let people in the United States know do not give up on Florida. We're here, we're loud, and we're present," said Parker.

Sierra Bush Rester is a stay at home mom to a four year old non verbal autistic child in Tallahassee. She's been supporting the group whenever she can because she knows every bit of support counts.

"I've just been showing up for working class and poor people who can't make it," said Bush Rester. "I do have a lot more privileges than other people in my community, and so I do try and show up and help out."

According to a 2022 study from Florida Atlantic University 67% of Floridians said abortion should be legal in all or most cases. While 12 percent supported a total ban.

Rester said it's important to not give up even when it seems like the current legislation is impossible to fight.

"It may feel hopeless, and it may be hard even if you are actively participating to go and feel like you're not being listened to because it seems like they don't care. But resistance always matters," said Bush Rester.

Parker said they're going to find ways to fight the 6-week abortion ban now that it's passed.

"At the end of the day we're going to do it anyways. I feel we're going to do it anyways," said Parker. "Civilian politics are over, and it's your right as an American to have access to healthcare. We're going to continue even if it means taking people out of the state."

Occupy Tally'sweek-long protest is supposed to end on Friday. With the abortion ban passing Thursday afternoon, they plan to regroup to decide if they'll extend the protest.