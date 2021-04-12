Obsessions Gift Shop holds fundraiser for Autism Awareness Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Obsessions Gift Shop held a spin art class fundraiser today. The cash raised will go to its non-profit Motivating People through Arts and Crafts.

Betty Proctor tells us, she wants to help people on the spectrum through whatever difficulties they have and teach others what they go through.

"We're helping with employability skills, entrepreneurship skills leadership skills and most of all communication," said Proctor.

Obsessions gift shop will be holding a free art workshop for women on the spectrum on Thursday.