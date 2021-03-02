Oasis Center kicks off Women's History Month, recognizes 2021 Trailblazers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Oasis Center for Women and Girls is kicking off Women's History Month by recognizing local she-roes.

Their 13th annual ceremony this evening aims to ensure that the trailblazing Tallahassee women who work each day to make our community an equitable place have a lasting place in local history.

One unsung hero receiving an award this evening, Kristel Avilus, a business owner helping struggling workers find affordable transportation.

"I think it's amazing what the Oasis Center is doing to acknowledge these women, and especially like myself, women of color, immigrant women, you know all types of women that don't normally get the spotlight," said Avilus. "I think it's amazing that they are acknowledging them and teaching younger women that these things are possible and that leaders are possible."

Avilus' business is the first black-owned transportation company in the city.

The Oasis Center's Board of Directors will also present their first Legacy Award in honorarium to 2010 Trailblazer Ms. Anita Davis.