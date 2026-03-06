Oasis Center for Women & Girls hosts 18th Trailblazer Luncheon, honors ABC 27 GM and community leaders

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Oasis Center for Women & Girls hosted its 18th Annual Women’s History Month Trailblazer Luncheon and Awards Ceremony today from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FSU Turnbull Conference Center in Tallahassee.

This year’s theme, “Now More Than Ever,” highlights the importance of recognizing and uplifting women and girls whose leadership continues to strengthen the community.

The 2026 honorees included: Vicki Bradley, Joanne Gallagher, Macey Hartman, Paige Kubik, Oluwamodupe Oloyede, and Gloria Pugh.

There were also special awards, including the Legacy Honoree, Martha Barnett; the Girls Can Do Anything Award, Dylan Lawson.

The Unsung Shero is an award presented annually to a leader who makes a meaningful difference behind the scenes. This year, it was presented to Hannah Cronic and Graciela Marquina.

The keynote address was delivered by Nikki Clark, the 2025 Legacy Award honoree. Clark made history as the first Black judge and the first woman appointed to the Second Judicial Circuit, which includes Leon County.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

