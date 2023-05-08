Oasis Center For Women and Girls kicks off Summer camp campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Opening up a world of possibilities is just one of the many benefits young girls receive through the Girls Can Do Anything Summer camp. The Oasis Center For Women And Girls started the camp 15 years ago as place to show young women that anything is possible.

Oasis says this camp is designed to expose girls to new possibilities, help them recognize they can be anything they want to be, and give them a chance to have fun and work collaboratively with groups of diverse girls.

To help provide opportunities for girls to attend without cost barriers, the organization started its Strong Communities Raise Strong Girls campaign. The third year of the campaign launched Monday and will run through May 15.

This year's goal is to raise $16,500. That money will be used to help provide 73 scholarships for this Summer's program.

Those who donate $100 or more will be featured on this year's camp t-shirt. A donation of $225 will cover a full week of camp for one young girl.

To make a donation or learn more about camp, click here.

