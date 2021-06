TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service issued a Significant Weather Advisory for Leon County until 6:45 p.m.

Doppler Radar tracked a strong thunderstorm over Tallahassee moving west at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible.

