NWS: Tornado Warning issued for Lafayette, Dixie, Taylor Counties

(WTXL) — The National Weather Service in Tallahassee issued a tornado warning for south central Lafayette County, northern Dixie County and southeastern Taylor County until 1:45 p.m.

NWS says at 1:21 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Steinhatchee, moving northeast at 35 mph.

Flying debris be dangerous to those caught without shelter.

Mobile homes wil be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur.

Tree damage is likely.

