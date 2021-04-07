NWS: Severe weather possible Thursday, Friday and Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTL) — The National Weather Service says several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday through the weekend with severe weather possible Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Thursday and Friday have a marginal risk for severe weather generally along and west of a line from Albany to Panama City. Main threats include gusty winds and hail.

Any heavy rainfall received Thursday and Friday will increase chances for flooding with additional rainfall on Saturday. Training of storms over the same areas will be possible.

On Saturday, increasing wind shear will shift the threat to include a higher potential for tornadoes particularly in the morning.

Widespread rainfall totals are generally forecast in the 2 to 5-inch range, with higher amounts possible. Amounts over 4 inches could create riverine flood issues. Flash flooding will also be a concern particularly Saturday.

