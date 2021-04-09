NWS: Severe weather advisory issued for Big Bend area, south Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe weather advisory in the Big Bend area and south Georgia until 2 p.m.

The main threat will be damaging straight-line winds, but small hail will also be possible and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

Frequent gusts of 20 to 30 mph will be possible with occasional (max) wind gusts of 50 mph.

Torrential rain may cause localized flooding.

All local areas will encounter a cluster of rain and storms Saturday that will cause downpours and wind gusts that can exceed 50 mph.

Isolated tornadoes are possible as severe storms will be scattered around. The SPC has issued a slight risk for severe weather.

Through the weekend, you can expect rainfall totals to be around 1-3" with totals a bit higher north and west of Tallahassee approaching the 2-4" range.

Sunday will be damp south of the state line, with a drier trend following on Monday.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.