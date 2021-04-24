NWS: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for south Georgia

(WTXL) — A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Colquitt, Berrien, Cook, and Tift (GA) Counties until 11:15 a.m. Expect some large hail and wind gusts of to 70 mph.

Downed power lines and trees have been reported in Tift, Clay and Colquitt counties.

Nickel and golf ball-sized hail has been reported in Moultrie.

There is a high chance of large hail falling around Attapulgus in southeast Decatur County moving into southwest Grady County.

