Nursing shortage still on the rise in the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hospitals across Florida are seeing historically high turnover and vacancy rates.

"We are experiencing one of the worst workforce shortages that our hospitals have seen in decades," said Mary Mayhew.

Mayhew is the President and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association. She says hospitals have increased their labor costs by 45 percent since 2019 because of their reliance on traveling nurses.

"Not all of these nurses are traveling cross country in many instances they're traveling across county but still being paid this significantly higher wage as a traveling nurse through a staffing agency and again they're working shoulder to shoulder with full time employees at the hospital and there's a great disparity in their wages," added Mayhew.

Florida nursing homes are also dealing with a nursing shortage. Kristen Knapp is with the Florida Health care Association and says...

"We're not seeing a lot of new individuals entering the profession."

What about South Georgia?

"We have experienced a shortage of nursing staff," said Whitney Costin.

Costin is the Nurse Recruiter at Colquitt Regional Medical Center in Moultrie. She says there's a big need for medical surgical nurses at the hospital who typically work in the intensive care unit. I asked if quality of care has been impacted…

"Certainly that's something we'd never want to compromise we have worked really hard to maintain our ratios the nurse to patient ratio and so we've been able to do that," added Costin.

Costin, Knapp, and Mayhew are all working with local schools to increase the pipeline of nurses to fill those workforce gaps, and are hopeful for the future…

"That won't happen overnight so it's a combination of both helping to support and retain our nurses and healthcare professionals but continuing to increase the supply," said Mayhew.

HCA Florida Capital Hospital is also hosting a hiring event next week to fill the nursing needs in their labor and delivery department. That is happening on September 28th from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm at Ology Brewing Company located at 2910 Kerry Forest Parkway in Tallahassee.

