Northtown Getdown draws crowds ahead of Florida State home football games

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Don't forget about the Northdown Getdown while you kick off your weekend.

They also celebrate Florida State University home games each preceding Friday at Bannerman Crossings.

Organizers tell ABC27 they've packed their 650 space parking lot for each event since the season started and are looking forward to similar success tonight.

"We've had a great turn out," said Summit Group Management CEO Claude Walker. "We had Tobacco Road here two weeks ago, we had a lot of people out here, all the restaurants were full. So people are coming out, they're having a good time, and we're expecting a good crowd tonight."

Saturday's game against the Louisville Cardinals kicks of at 3:30 p.m.