Northside Stage hopes to put on more free concerts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This event may just get your foot tapping.

Northside Community Center will play host to a live concert featuring regional and local artists Friday night. The concert is put on by Northside Stage.

Because of the pandemic, the group hosted most of their concerts virtually. But with the vaccine roll-out and hopefully an end to COVID-19 in sight, Northside Stage hopes they'll be able to put together more and bigger concerts in person.

"They performed from their living room from their garage from their living room space. So we've had several of those live stream events," Northside Stage Director Sarah Roeber said.

"We've been back in person now since September with some smaller spread-out events but we're looking to ramp it up again," said Roeber.

Pre-concert starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday with Sofia Camille performing in the gallery. The JRiveMusic Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m.

You can also watch the concert live on their Facebook page. The concert is free to the public.