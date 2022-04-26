North Monroe Lindy's Chicken location closes after Chick-fil-A buys property

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The North Monroe Street Lindy's Chicken location has been sold to Chick-fil-A, which also owns the neighboring property.

The Lindy's Chicken on North Monroe had been there for about 30 years, with their last day open being April 25. Around the year 2001, Chick-fil-A moved in next door to the Lindy's location and on April 26, Lindy's finally sold the property.

According to TLG real estate broker Brad Parker, the deal was closed for $650,000 and confirmed to ABC 27 that Chick-fil-A was the buyer.

As for what Chick-fil-A will do with it, Parker said that they are looking to expand. When asked if it was a parking lot, he told ABC 27 that it was more than that, but could not say more.

Lindy's Chicken in Tallahassee will still operate in their six other Tallahassee area locations as normal, according to a Facebook post.