North Lowndes Sports Complex opens in Hahira

HAHIRA, Ga. (WTXL) — A state of the art sports complex is now open in Hahira.

The North Lowndes Sports Complex has eight fields with sports lighting, a building with restrooms and a concession stand, and a maintenance building.

It was paid for through a penny sales tax that voters approved.

Jessica Catlett, Marketing and Public Relations Director at the Valdosta Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority says the complex will not only benefit local recreation but it will bring in people for tournaments.

"Soccer tournaments, flag football tournaments, maybe even lacrosse tournaments. We're looking at all different options. When those folks come here they are just injecting our local economy," Catlett explained. "They're staying at hotels here, eating at local restaurants, they're spending money at our stores."

There is an open house this Saturday for people to visit the new complex and see all that it has to offer. It starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 12:30 p.m.

The address is 7715 Sonny Rogers Memorial Drive in Hahira.