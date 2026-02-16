North Florida Wildlife Center unveils new tropical bird exhibit for Valentine's Day

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The North Florida Wildlife Center is celebrating Valentine's Day with the opening of its most immersive exhibit yet — Tropical Treasures, a multi-aviary complex that allows visitors to walk among exotic birds in a lush tropical environment.

North Florida Wildlife Center opening Tropical Treasures

The annual Lovebirds event began Saturday, coinciding with the debut of phase one of Tropical Treasures. The new exhibit features the North Side aviaries, housing an array of exotic species including toucans, horn bills, magpies, pheasants, fruit pigeons and spectacled owls.

"We're super thrilled to be showing this to the public for the first time," said Ryan Reines, executive director of the North Florida Wildlife Center. "They are all full with lots of exotic bird species. Some of them are residents we already had, but many of them are new birds that the public will be seeing for the first time."

The exhibit sets itself apart from other displays at the wildlife center through its immersive design. Visitors can walk directly among the birds in tropically planted aviaries, creating an experience where guests feel like part of the bird's natural habitat.

Construction on Tropical Treasures began in April of last year, with crews laying foundational framework and infrastructure before completing phase one several weeks ago. The wildlife center plans to open phase two before summer, followed by phase three shortly after — a central walk through area with no barriers between visitors and birds.

"Phase three, which to me is the most exciting part, will be the walk through aviary portion of Tropical Treasures," Reines said. "Between the North Side aviaries phase one and the South Side aviaries phase two, we'll have this central walk through area where there is no barrier between our visitors, guests, and the birds living here."

The Valentine's Day event will feature animal encounters, food vendors, and Valentine's-themed decorations throughout the park. Animals will receive special Valentine's Day enrichment activities as part of the celebration.

Reines hopes visitors leave with lasting memories and a deeper appreciation for wildlife conservation.

"We want people to leave educated about nature, about wildlife from here and far, and inspired to take action directly or indirectly in their personal lives to help out just a little bit every day for the conservation of nature and wildlife," Reines said.

