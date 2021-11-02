North Florida Fair returns after 2020 COVID-19 hiatus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With more than 50 rides returning to the North Florida Fair and after last year's COVID-19 hiatus, inspectors are working now to make sure that the rides are ready to handle the masses.

Executive Director Mark Harvey said he's ready for the crowds.

"I think this year is going to be fantastic. We've added a significant number of outdoor picnic tables," Harvey said, adding "we've got a lot more food vendors here for the fair, and of course, we've got the rides and the entertainment, and the exhibits."

Vendors and showrunners added that they're equally eager for the event's return.

"We didn't work for nearly a year, and it was tough, said pig wrangler Ryan Howell. "Everything's opening back up and it's really game-busting now."

While you and your family focus on fun and games, Harvey and local law enforcement agencies will work to keep you safe.

"We provide security," Harvey said. "We contract with the Tallahassee Police Department with a private security company and we also hire security guards to walk around on the property. If we see any potential problems, we take corrective measures immediately."

In 2019, someone shot and killed a teenager just outside the North Florida Fair leaving three others injured. Tallahassee Police Department confirmed they'll have off-duty officers on standby at the fairgrounds and offers these tips to keep in mind.

"One is to use the designated entrances for parking," explained TPD sergeant Allan Morris. "Most of the time those are well-lit areas and we have security personnel there in those parking lots. Also, make sure you don't leave valuables in your car and while you're inside the fair the main thing is don't flash a lot of cash if you're buying something."

You can buy tickets right now for all the fun that kicks off Thursday at 5 p.m.