North Florida Fair Opening Night

The North Florida Fair is celebrating its 80th year entertaining folks in the Big Bend. The wide variety of food stands, midway games, and rides were all set and ready to welcome families Thursday night.

Organizers are hoping to break last year's attendance record of 126,000 people.

Manager of the North Florida Fair Mark Harvey said he enjoys seeing the tradition of attending the fair passed on from one generation to the next. "Watching the families have fun out here. You see multiple generations come out here," said Harvey. "They're fixated on the entertainment, and they're not glued to their cell phones at the same time and it's refreshing."

If you're interested in coming out to the fairgrounds for the food, games, rides, exhibits, or maybe just to watch a pig race, the fair goes from November 3 to November 13. Pricing information for each day can be found on their website.