North Florida Fair announces fair deal days, advance tickets now available

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The 84th annual North Florida Fair runs from Nov. 5 through Nov. 15, and this year it's easier than ever to get tickets and save money.

Advance tickets are now on sale, offering perks such as a priority security line and savings on ticket prices.

The North Florida Fair also offers tons of deals throughout its schedule. Some of the deals include:

Thursday, Nov. 5 — Free Admission Opening Night: Everyone gets in for free on opening night of the fair.

Friday, Nov. 6 — $5 Fri Yay: All admission is $5 at the gate for anyone six and up. Children under six are free.

Thursday, Nov. 12 — Carload Night: Load up the car with up to eight people and pay $65 per vehicle for admission and an unlimited armband.

Saturday, Nov. 14 — Senior Day: Adults ages 60 and older get free admission from noon to 3 p.m.

To see the full list of ticket deal days, purchase advance tickets, and for more information on the North Florida Fair, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.