Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

North Florida Community Health Centers receive $21.1M in American Rescue Plan Funding

Funding will expand access to COVID-19 vaccines
WTXL
Posted at 12:33 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 12:33:39-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — U.S. Rep. Al Lawson (FL-05) announced that six North Florida Community Health Centers will receive a total of $21,152,500 million in American Rescue Plan funds to expand their COVID-19 vaccination and treatment operations on Wednesday.

The funds are part of the American Rescue Plan’s $6 billion investment to expand access to vaccines in underserved communities.

“The pandemic has hit Floridians hard, and this crucial funding to our local health centers will help families across Florida’s fifth district,” Rep. Lawson said. “The centers can use the funding to expand COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and treatment for vulnerable populations, as well as deliver preventive and primary health care services to people at higher risk for COVID-19. More help is on the way as we work to get more shots in arms and save more lives.”

Federal community health centers receiving funds in Florida’s 5th district:

  • Agape Community Health Center (Jacksonville) — $2,456,125
  • I.M. Sulzbacher Center for the Homeless, Inc. (Jacksonville) — $2,904,375
  • Bond Community Health Center (Tallahassee) — $2,672,000
  • Florida Department of Health (Tallahassee) — $3,674,500
  • Neighborhood Medical Center (Tallahassee) — $4,355,000
  • North Florida Medical Center (Tallahassee) — $5,087,500

The American Rescue Plan supports 47 health centers in Florida, totaling $368,104,250.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project