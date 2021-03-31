North Florida Community Health Centers receive $21.1M in American Rescue Plan Funding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — U.S. Rep. Al Lawson (FL-05) announced that six North Florida Community Health Centers will receive a total of $21,152,500 million in American Rescue Plan funds to expand their COVID-19 vaccination and treatment operations on Wednesday.

The funds are part of the American Rescue Plan’s $6 billion investment to expand access to vaccines in underserved communities.

“The pandemic has hit Floridians hard, and this crucial funding to our local health centers will help families across Florida’s fifth district,” Rep. Lawson said. “The centers can use the funding to expand COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and treatment for vulnerable populations, as well as deliver preventive and primary health care services to people at higher risk for COVID-19. More help is on the way as we work to get more shots in arms and save more lives.”

Federal community health centers receiving funds in Florida’s 5th district:

Agape Community Health Center (Jacksonville) — $2,456,125

I.M. Sulzbacher Center for the Homeless, Inc. (Jacksonville) — $2,904,375

Bond Community Health Center (Tallahassee) — $2,672,000

Florida Department of Health (Tallahassee) — $3,674,500

Neighborhood Medical Center (Tallahassee) — $4,355,000

North Florida Medical Center (Tallahassee) — $5,087,500

The American Rescue Plan supports 47 health centers in Florida, totaling $368,104,250.